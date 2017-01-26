USMS wrestling tourney raising funds for trip

Upper Sandusky Middle School, 390 W. Walker St., will host the Cory Washburn Memorial wrestling tournament at 10 a.m. March 19.

Proceeds will go to the eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C.

Divisions include ages 6 and younger, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-16, with weight classes to be determined later.

The entry fee is $15. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. March 17 and may be mailed to USMS. Registration is limited to the first 300 wrestlers.

The double-elimination tournaments will use modified high school rules with two one-and-half-minute periods, both starting in the neutral position. Overtime is sudden death.

Individual champions receive a trophy, while second- through fourth-place finishers receive medals. The top three teams also will be awarded.

Weigh-ins are 6-9 p.m. March 16 and 17 at the middle school. Coaches may call in weights of any participant who lives more than 20 miles away.

Wrestlers must check in by 9:30 a.m. the day of the tournament. They should wear a T-shirt and shorts or a singlet. Sweats are not permitted.

Hot food and beverages will be available at the concession stand throughout the tournament.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 5 and older, and free for children younger than 5.

For more information, call Bill Thornton at 419-294-7018 or send an email to bithornton@live.com.