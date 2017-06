Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky High School Athletic Hall of Fame prior to the Mohawk-Upper Sandusky varsity football game Sept. 22.

A reception will be held from 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the USHS athletic complex weight room for fans attending the game to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.