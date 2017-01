Upper Sandusky High School athletes, students, teachers, families and friends are invited to Buffalo Wild Wings in Tiffin from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 6 for USHS night when 15 percent of all sales will be donated to the school’s athletic department.

All of the school’s winter sports coaches will be interviewed on WTTF radio from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Monday Night Sports Talk Show.

Visitors are encouraged to wear school and team gear and stay as long as they like.