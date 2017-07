USHS to host parent meeting for fall sports

Upper Sandusky High School will host a fall sports parent meeting at 7 p.m. July 24 in the gym.

Parents of all fall sports athletes except golf are expected to attend.

A general meeting will begin at 7 p.m, followed by individual sports meetings.

The golf parent meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 1 in USHS Room 502.

For more information, contact the high school office at 419-294-2308.