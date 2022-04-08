Upper gets cold, windy win at Bucyrus

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Upper Sandusky made several substitutions into its regular lineup and still came away with a 4-1 victory against Bucyrus in cold, windy boys tennis play Thursday at Bucyrus.

Four different players picked up their first varsity victories, including Owen Gottfried, who was a 6-0, 6-2 winner against Blake Rittenhour at No. 2 singles, and Eddie Smith, who won 6-0, 6-0 over Chris Wicker at No. 3 singles. James Blackburn and Harris Hill also were first-time winners with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Cam Wolf and Maddie Kimmel in the No. 2 doubles match.

“We are very happy for them and glad that they got to contribute to a team win,” Upper Sandusky coach Aaron Frazee said. “Those guys have all worked hard over the past year to earn these opportunities, so it’s awesome when they take advantage of having that chance.”

Sam Smith and Ethan Steele added a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the No. 1 doubles match against Carson Kalb and Sean Nagel.

Bucyrus got its only win in the No. 1 singles match, with Jake Hamm taking a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory against Aaron MaGinn.

Upper Sandusky competes at 9 a.m. Saturday in the River Valley Invitational tournament.

Upper Sandusky 4, Bucyrus 1

Singles: Hamm (B) d. MaGinn 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Gottfried (US) d. Rittenhour 6-0, 6-2; Smith (US) d. Wicker 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Smith/Steele (US) d. Kalb/Nagel 6-0, 7-5; Blackburn/Hill (US) d. Wolf/Kimmel 6-1, 6-0.