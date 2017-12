The Upper Sandusky fifth grade girls basketball team went undefeated and won the championship at the Van Wert tournament.

Players are (front row, from left) Leah Kinley, Grace Walton; (middle row) Kaitlin Bennett, Hope Morris, Sierra Shasteen, Brooke Finscally, Abby Penwell; (back row) coaches Jacob Walton and Seth Kinley.

Missing from the photo are Addyson Newman and Rylee McCreary.

