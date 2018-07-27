Thunder tryouts set for Aug. 4

Thunder fastpitch tryouts are Aug. 4 at Harrison Smith Park.

Girls born in 2008 and 2009 may try out from 9-11 a.m. at Lions Field, and girls born in 2006 and 2007 may try out from 9-11 a.m. at Rotary Field. Girls born in 2004 and 2005 may try out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Field, and girls born in 2002 and 2003 may try out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Field.

Tryouts for any girl unable to attend Aug. 4 will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Upper Sandusky High School softball field.

Contact Scott Morris at 419-310-2155 for more information.