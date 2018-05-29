The Andersons shuts out Reineke, 12-0

The Andersons shut out Reineke, 12-0, in a USGS game May 17.

Offensively for Reineke: Hailey Brodman, single; Chalis Moselay, 2 singles.

Offensively for The Andersons: McKenzie Rosvanis, single, 1 run; Audri Lucas, single, 1 run; Jo Cornish, 2 singles, 2 runs; Karli Gossman, 2 singles, 2 runs; Leah Margison, single, 1 run; Savannah Wells, 1 run; Ashlynn Davis, single, 1 run; Maddie Blankenship, double; Rachel Neff, single; Audrey Caldwell, 1 run; Ellie Dible, 1 run; Kenzie Dennis, 2 singles, 1 run; Raelyn Norris, single.

———

Scissor Talk held on for a 24-23 victory against Sunshine Insurance in seven innings in USGS play May 17.

Offensively for Scissor Talk: Maryssa Oliver, 3 singles, 4 runs; Malena Davis, 2 singles, triple, home run, 5 runs; MaKayla Field, 3 singles, double, triple, 3 runs; Nicole Colley, 2 singles, double, home run, 3 runs; Jenaya Oliver, 2 singles, 2 runs; Jamey Conley, single, 1 run; Lacey Brugler, 1 run; Angel Cox, single, double, 1 run; Gabi Santos, single, 1 run; MaKenna Witten, 3 singles, 2 runs.

Offensively for Sunshine: Jaycee Collet, 5 singles, 4 runs; MaKenna Webster, 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Cortni Brown, single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Tori Stansbery, 2 singles, 2 doubles, home run, 4 runs; Emalee Alspach, 3 singles, 2 runs; Adrien Brown, 2 singles, 3 runs; Taylor Stutz, 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Gabby Swartz, single, 1 run; Violet Deatrick, 2 singles; Ariel Fishpaw, 1 run; Madison Sulser, single.

———

Buffalo Trading held off Sunshine Insurance, 15-14, in a USGS game May 18.

Offensively for Sunshine: Jaycee Collet, single, 1 run; MaKenna Webster, 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Cortni Brown, 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Tori Stansberry, single, 3 runs; Emalee Alspach, 3 singles, 2 runs; Adrien Brown, 4 singles, 3 runs; Taylor Stutz, 3 singles, double; Gabby Swartz, 3 singles, double; Violet Deatrick, single.

Offensively for Buffalo: Ambria Snider, 3 singles; Genesis Ludwig, single, 1 run; Kana McGrew, single, 2 runs; Kenzie Ritter, 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Brease Chamberlin, 2 singles, 2 runs; Kaitlyn Frey, single, 2 runs; Raven Webb, 2 singles, 3 runs; Kaitlynn Koehler, 1 run;Kaitlynn Ball, single; Katy Meeker, 3 singles.

———

First Federal Bank downed Westbrook Assisted Living, 12-4, in a USGS game May 18.

Offensively for Westbrook: Abigail Ball, 1 run; Bailey Field, 1 run; Cheyanne McCarthy, 1 run; Ryleigh Field, double, 1 run; Cheyanne Morales, single; Elizabeth Davis, single; Caroline Coburn, single.

Offensively for First Federal: Adyson Davis, single, 2 runs; Aysia Payman, 2 runs; Alicia Santos, single, 2 runs; Adrionna Williams, 2 runs; Chevelle Heid, 2 runs; Chelsea Brangard, 2 runs.

———

The Elks rolled to a 28-3 victory against Schuster’s Flowers in a USGS game May 18.

Offensively for the Elks: Jostlyn McQusition, double, 2 runs; Grace Sayre, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Olivia Barth, 3 singles, home run, 5 runs; Tabby Adkins, 2 doubles, home run, 3 runs; Allyson Blanton, single, double, 3 runs; Katie Clark, single, home run, 5 runs; Lily Brodman, 3 singles, 3 runs; Kate Gagnon, 2 singles, 2 runs; Sara Dauterman, single, 1 run; Miranda Donnell, single.

Offensively for Schuster’s: Gabby Gobs, single; Emily Hart, 2 singles, 1 run; Morgan Conkle, 2 singles, 1 run; Maddie McLaughlin, single, double, 1 run; Allison Hart, single; Sydney Caskey, single; Sydney Ebert, 2 singles; Jayden Cornish, 2 singles.

———

Dweazly’s Repeaters scored three times in the fifth inning to beat Bookie’s Lawn Service, 7-4, in a Junior League girls fastpitch softball game at Harrison Smith Park.

Offensively for Dweazly’s (2-1): Anna Marie Kimbrell, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Karisanne Reile, single, RBI; Leah Hill, 2 singles, RBI; Cali Clabaugh, single, RBI; Madison Hart, single, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Adilyn Hessey, single, 2 runs; Lilian Swartz, single, RBI, 1 run.

Offensively for Bookie’s (1-2): Madelyn Coughland, single, RBI, 1 run; Rylee McCreary, 3 singles, RBI; Cheyne West, single, 1 run; Addison Frey, single, RBI; Madison Wengerd, RBI; Caroline Baker, single, 1 run; Carly Boes, single, 1 run.

Pitching for Dweazly’s: Clabaugh 1 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 0 walks 4 strikeouts; Hart, 3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts.

Pitching for Bookie’s: McCreary, 1 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts; Parker, 3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts.