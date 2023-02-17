Sycamore snaps Trinity A’s streak

Pat McCarthy hit for the cycle to help Sycamore United Church of Christ end Trinity Evangelical Church A’s 16-game winning streak with 7-6 and 4-3 victories before Trinity took a 9-4 victory Thursday in Wyandot County Church Dartball play.

Offensively for Sycamore (13-14): Joel Wilkins, 10 at-bats, 5 singles, 1 run; Jack Walton, 10 at-bats, 2 singles, 2 triples, 5 RBIs, 1 run; Pat McCarthy, 9 at-bats, single, double, triple, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Mark Koehler, 8 at-bats, 4 singles, 2 runs.

Offensively for Trinity A (23-4): Lynn Shuman, 12 at-bats, 4 singles, RBI; Andy Hanke, 13 at-bats, 3 singles; Clara Adelsperger, 13 at-bats, 6 singles; Joel Gernert, 13 at-bats, single, 5 triples, 4 RBIs; Dave Shuman, 11 at-bats, 5 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Rodney Frey, 12 at-bats, 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Phil Herring, 12 at-bats, 2 singles, triple, RBI; Brad Walton, 12 at-bats, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Matt Hanke, 12 at-bats, 3 singles, home run, 2 RBIs; Dave Smith, 11 at-bats, 3 doubles, home run, 2 RBIs.

———

CAREY — Trinity Evangelical Church Z won 4-2 and 5-3 before losing 2-1 in the finale at Ridge Chapel Church of the Nazarene on Thursday.

Offensively for Trinity Z (18-9): Scott Morris, 15 at-bats, 2 singles, 4 doubles, 1 run; Kaleb Swavel, 15 at-bats, double, home run, RBI, 2 runs; Drew Barth, 14 at-bats, 4 doubles, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Jared Barth, 14 at-bats, 2 singles, home run, RBI, 1 run; Marshall Schoenberger, 14 at-bats, double, RBI; Brennan Bare, 13 at-bats, 3 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs.

Offensively for Ridge (11-16): Ed Boutwell, 9 at-bats, double, home run, RBI, 1 run; Rob Charlton, 9 at-bats, 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Dan Caudill, 9 at-bats, single, 2 doubles; Steve Miller, 9 at-bats, 2 doubles; Gavin Higgins, 9 at-bats, 3 singles, triple, 2 runs; Dennis King, 9 at-bats, single, 2 doubles, RBI; Stan Kline, 8 at-bats, 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bill Dicke, 6 at-bats, triple; Jim Kile, 6 at-bats, single, double; Ivan Parcher, 6 at-bats, single.

———

After a 2-1 loss, Angeline defeated Emanuel “Mud” United Church of Christ 2-1 and 5-4.

Offensively for Angeline (13-14): Brian Gerber, 12 at-bats, single, double; Deb Callahan, 12 at-bats, single, 2 doubles; Bob Witt, 12 at-bats, single, home run, RBI, 1 run; Grace Witt, 12 at-bats, 3 home runs, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Ruthie Milum, 12 at-bats, single; Tiffany Bomer, 3 at-bats; Krystal Nunley, 10 at-bats, single; Jacob Smith, 10 at-bats, double; Dean Weaver, 10 at-bats, triple, home run, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Izzy Witt, 7 at-bats, single, home run, RBI, 2 runs.

Offensively for Mud (7-20): Kevin Castanien, 12 at-bats, 4 singles, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Marsha Barnes, 12 at-bats, 2 singles, 2 doubles, home run, RBI, 2 runs; Julie Herring, 12 at-bats, single, double, RBI; Joel Castanien, 12 at-bats, single, triple, RBI; Dale Wolfe, 12 at-bats, single; Kolbie Allgyre, 11 at-bats, double, 1 run; Jay Scott, 11 at-bats, double, RBI; Albert Allgyre, 10 at-bats; Kaden Castanien, 8 at-bats, 3 singles.

———

Trinity United Church of Christ of McCutchenville defeated John Stewart United Methodist Church 5-1 and 5-4 before a 4-0 loss.

Offensively for McCutchenville (13-14): Roger McGuire, 10 at-bats, 4 singles, RBI; Dwight Palmer, 13 at-bats, 7 singles, home run, RBI; Dan Cleland, 12 at-bats, 5 singles, RBI; Steve Tanner, 10 at-bats, 4 singles, RBI; Bob Lust, 10 at-bats, 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Jeff Watson, 10 at-bats, 3 singles, 2 RBIs.

Offensively for John Stewart (10-17): Todd Goodman, 16 at-bats, 4 singles, double, home run, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Jeff Bowen, 16 at-bats, 5 singles, home run, RBI, 3 runs; Paul Goodman, 16 at-bats, 3 doubles, home run, RBI, 2 runs; Clayton Bowen, 16 at-bats, 2 singles, double, home run, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Diana Craft, 13 at-bats, single; Brian Burkhart, 14 at-bats, 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.

———

FOREST — Wharton/Forest took 5-1 and 6-5 victories before Heritage Christian Union Church Blue won 7-5 in the finale Thursday.

Offensively for Forest/Wharton (8-19): Mike Spiegel, 13 at-bats, single, 4 doubles, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kim Thiel, 13 at-bats, 6 singles, 3 runs; Jason Kemerley, 14 at-bats, 4 singles, RBI, 1 run; Sam Koehler, 13 at-bats, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Ron Horn, 13 at-bats, 3 home runs, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Paul Ralston, 12 at-bats, double, 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Martha Schaller, 14 at-bats, triple, RBI, 1 run.

Offensively for Heritage Blue (19-8): Brittany Roach, 16 at-bats, 10 singles, 1 run; Chris O’Flaherty, 15 at-bats, single; Drew Roach, 15 at-bats, 3 singles, double, triple, 5 RBIs; Richard Pfeiffer, 16 at-bats, 6 singles, 4 runs; Drew Roach, 14 at-bats, 5 singles, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Lisa O’Flaherty, 15 at-bats, double, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Peg Pfeiffer, 15 at-bats, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Ray Roach, 15 at-bats, 5 doubles, 3 runs.

———

St. Paul Lutheran Church won 4-2 and 6-4 with a 3-0 loss to Heritage Christian Union Church Red in between.

Offensively for Heritage Red (16-11): Ken Grey, 16 at-bats, 3 singles, double, 1 run; Rod Motter, 16 at-bats, 3 singles, 1 run; Jon Wells, 16 at-bats, 2 singles; Dallas Parsell, 15 at-bats, 3 singles, home run, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Bob McKee, 13 at-bats, single, 2 doubles, 1 run; Chad Davis, 14 at-bats, 4 singles, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Parsell, 13 at-bats, 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, 3 runs.

Offensively for St. Paul (11-16): Jim Frank, 14 at-bats, single; Ron Chance, 12 at-bats, single, home run, RBI; Ron Bailey, 13 at-bats, 4 singles; Arden Mittermaier, 13 at-bats, triple, 3 runs; Jim Gatchell, 13 at-bats, 2 triples, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Don Dance, 12 at-bats, single, double, home run, RBI, 1 run; Michelle Ohler, 2 singles, RBI, 1 run; Paul Baum, 11 at-bats, single, triple, RBI, 1 run.