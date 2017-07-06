Soccer referee classes to be held in Toledo

Soccer referee classes to be held in Toledo

TOLEDO — A course for beginning high school soccer referees is Tuesday, Wednesday, July 14 and July 17 in Toledo.

Attendees must be 18 years old. They will be taught everything needed to be a successful referee and will become certified at the end of the course. New referees will be paired with experienced ones.

Those who hold a USSF license for youth soccer may arrange to take a 10-hour bridge course to meet OHSAA license requirements.

Northwest Ohio is in dire need of soccer officials.

For more information, send an email to rasassign@gmail.com or call 419-466-7953.