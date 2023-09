Rams get in N10 victory column

NORTH ROBINSON — Upper Sandusky rolled to its first Northern 10 Athletic Conference volleyball victory, beating Colonel Crawford 25-19, 25-19, 25-10 on the road Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Bennett led the Rams (2-3, 1-1 N10) with eight kills, while Addy Newman had six kills, 17 assists and five aces.

Jenna Wenger tallied five blocks. Arrielle O’Flaherty had seven kills against the Eagles (0-5, 0-2 N10). Bailey Hinesman finished with 14 digs.

Upper Sandusky also won the junior varsity match 25-21, 25-15.

The Rams host Riverdale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Upper Sandusky 3, Colonel Crawford 0

Upper Sandusky (2-3, 1-1 N10): Bennett 8 kills; Newman 5 aces, 6 kills, 17 assists; Wenger 5 blocks; O’Flaherty 7 kills; Hinesman 14 digs.