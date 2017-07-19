Mohawk teams having golf fundraiser

SYCAMORE — The Mohawk boys basketball and volleyball teams are hosting a four-person golf scramble fundraiser with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 6 at Clinton Heights Golf Course near Tiffin.

The cost is $200 per team and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch at “The Turn,” a starter gift for each player and a chicken dinner catered by Bone Boys’ Barbecue following the scramble.

Extras include a mulligan package, hole prizes and a putting contest.

Prizes will be awarded for first place, last place and middle of the pack.

For more information, contact boys basketball coach Paul Dunn at 567-230-0644 or paul.dunn@mohawklocal.org or volleyball coach Eric Hoover at 419-680-6401 or eric.hoover@mohawklocal.org.

Sponsorships also are being sought. For more information, contact Dunn.