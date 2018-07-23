Kirby Fest to have cornhole, 5K run, walk

KIRBY — Kirby Fest is hosting an off road 5K and a cornhole tournament Saturday.

The 5K begins at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, call 419-957-5702 or visit the St. Mary’s/Kirby Fest page on Facebook.

Cornhole features competitive and social divisions with a $500 prize for first place in the competitive division and a $250 prize for first place in the social division.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. and costs $40 per team in the competitive division and $20 per team in the social division.

For more information, call 419-957-5701 or visit the St. Mary’s/Kirby Fest page on Facebook.