Kilometers in Kirby 5K to be off-road course

KIRBY — The Kilometers in Kirby 5K race features a new off-road course this year at 9 a.m. July 29.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt if registered by July 19. Registration on race day is $25. Racers also receive a coupon for a free beverage at the St. Mary Festival.

Proceeds benefit Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church.

For more information, call 419-957-5702 or visit the St. Mary/Kirby Festival Facebook page.