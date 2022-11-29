Junior high: Mohawk teams sweep Bucyrus; Upper boys, Wynford girls teams get wins

BUCYRUS — Defending league champion Wynford rolled past Upper Sandusky 53-13 in an eighth grade girls basketball season opener Monday.

Abigail Gottfried led the Rams with six points. Erica Ruhlen scored three points. Sierra Kinley and Paityn Kurtz had two points each.

Brooke Frombaugh led the way for the Royals with 24 points. Caroline Sheldon added 16 points.

Also scoring for Wynford were Ally Liming, six points; Alivia Ritzler, four points; and Maggie Ridge, two points.

———

BUCYRUS — Wynford edged Upper Sandusky 22-19 in a seventh grade girls basketball game Monday.

Carli Boes and Addison Frey scored six points each for the Rams. Aeryon McKinniss had five points, and Adllyn Hessey scored two points.

Jenna Filliater led the Royals with 11 points. Karsyn Pollock and Megan Young scored four points each. Kate McGuire added three points.

———

Upper Sandusky’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wynford 37-17 on Monday.

Ezekiel Baldwin led the Rams with 11 points, with Jonathan Craig adding nine points.

Also scoring for Upper Sandusky were Caleb Arter, seven points; Luke Schoenberger, six points; Roman Russell, two points; and Josh Walton, two points.

———

Upper Sandusky’s seventh grade boys basketball team edged Wynford 31-29.

Ethan Smith led the Rams with 11 points. Also scoring were Cain Rupe, six points; Eli Smith, six points; Ashton Clark, five points; and Owen Karcher, three points.

Drew Stanek led the Royals with 17 points. Boston Roberts scored eight points. Jaxon Hensley and Jaron Vance had two points each.

———

BUCYRUS — Mohawk’s eighth grade boys basketball team downed Bucyrus 31-17 on Monday.

Andon Clouse paced the Warriors with 10 points. Also scoring for Mohawk were Holden Parker, five points; Aden Kuhn, five points; Brady Hannam, four points; Jack Sager, three points; Jagger Ekleberry, three points; and Jett Loesser, one point.

———

BUCYRUS — Mohawk’s seventh grade boys basketball team won big over Bucyrus 55-21 on Monday.

Rhett Leeth led the way with 17 points for the Warriors, with Eziqou Magallanes adding 11 points.

Also contributing for Mohawk were Bryce Rathburn with eight points and six rebounds, Brock Mills with six points, Levi Tiell with six points and eight rebounds, Cameron Oesch with four points, and Wyatt King with three points.

———

SYCAMORE — Mohawk blew out Bucyrus 51-2 in eighth grade girls basketball play Monday.

Mallory Brickner led the Warriors with 20 points. Kaitlyn Woodland scored 14 points, and Mara Lease added six points.

———

SYCAMORE — Mohawk’s girls won the seventh grade game much closer, 29-20, on Monday.

Samantha Yarger paced the Warriors with 14 points. Samantha Shock added six points, Scarlett Eisenhard had five points, and Grace Carper finished with four points.