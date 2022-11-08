Hoover named coach of year in District 6

Mohawk’s Eric Hoover was named the co-coach of the year, while the Warriors’ Emily Klopp and Carey’s Parker Vackert earned first team honors in Division IV on the All-District 6 volleyball team released Sunday.

Hoover led the Warriors to a 23-2 record overall, including a 13-1 mark in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference to win the highly competitive league. Mohawk earned a No. 3 ranking in Division IV and advanced to the district final in the postseason.

Klopp, a senior middle hitter, was the Northern 10 Athletic Conference’s top hitter, putting away 403 kills for an average of 4.63 per set with a .361 efficiency. She also ranked second in the league in blocks with 91 for a 1.05 per-set average.

Vackert, a sophomore hitter and setter, contributed in nearly every way possible for the Blue Devils, finishing with averages of 3.73 kills, 0.64 aces, 0.65 blocks, 3.91 assists and 2.25 digs per set. Her .411 hitting efficiency led the N10.

Second team honors went to Wynford’s Reese McGuire in Division III and Mohawk’s Bailey Sheets in Division IV.

McGuire, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist, averaged 0.51 aces, 1.70 kills, 0.41 blocks, 4.16 serve receptions and 4.08 digs per set.

Sheets, a senior libero, had averages of 5.56 serve receptions and 3.18 digs per set to lead Mohawk’s defense and added 38 aces on the season.

Third team honors went to Wynford’s Emma Steiger in Division III and Mohawk’s Elizabeth Klopp and Mia Miller in Division IV.

Steiger, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist, averaged 1.98 kills, 0.37 aces, 0.51 blocks, 4.45 serve receptions and 3.83 digs per set.

Elizabeth Klopp, a freshman outside and middle hitter, averaged 2.10 kills per set with a .345 hitting efficiency and added 0.43 blocks per set.

Miller, a junior middle hitter, finished the year with averages of 1.86 kills, 0.36 aces and 0.87 blocks per set.

Honorable mention went to Upper Sandusky’s Velourea Stowers in Division III.

Stowers, a senior middle hitter, led the Rams by averaging 3.10 kills and 0.54 kills per set.

Huron senior Jess Holsapple was the Division III player of the year, with Huron’s Don Wood and Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby sharing coach of the year honors. In Division IV, Hoover shared his award with Tiffin Calvert’s Lori Rombach, while Monroeville senior Maddie Daniel was named the player of the year.

All-District 6 volleyball

Division III

First team: Jess Holsapple, sr., Huron; Rylee Ritzhaupt, sr., Colonel Crawford; Ella Payne, sr., Galion; Tess Humphrey, jr., Huron; Kelsey Lykins, soph., Willard; Kendall Camp, jr., Huron; Kylie Leibacher, sr., Margaretta; Emma Scott, sr., Colonel Crawford.

Second team: McKenzie Heil, sr., Huron; Reagan Ritzhaupt, sr., Colonel Crawford; Hailey Young, jr., Galion; Emma Tyrrell, jr., Bucyrus; Libby Weisenberger, sr., Western Reserve; Cassie Hamons, sr., Willard; Reese McGuire, sr., Wynford; Karin Wlodarsky, jr., Edison.

Third team: Olivia Saylor, jr., Margaretta; Syana Sivongsak, sr., Willard; Madelyn Schieber, soph., Galion; Casey Brown, jr., Huron; Emma Steiger, sr., Wynford; Alivia Treisch, sr., Colonel Crawford; Azure Waldock, soph., Huron; Jamie Muenz, fr., Western Reserve.

Honorable mention: Makinley Schaffer, jr., Willard; Jillian Carpetta, soph., Galion; Emily Weaver, jr., Ashland Crestview; Kalli Quillen, sr., Edison; Addie Stephens, sr., Willard; Jordan Feaga, sr., Western Reserve; Jaelle Keller, sr., Margaretta; Ashley Dyer, jr., Galion; Velourea Stowers, sr., Upper Sandusky.

Player of the year: Jess Holsapple, sr., Huron.

Coaches of the year: Don Wood, Huron; and Taylor Heiby, Colonel Crawford.

Division IV

First team: Maddie Daniel, sr., Monroeville; Hannah Miller, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Emily Klopp, sr., Mohawk; Shelby Grover, sr., Lucas; Caroline Lanicek, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Maddie Boes, sr., Seneca East; Parker Vackert, soph., Carey; Olivia Jones, sr., Old Fort; Lilly White, sr., Monroeville; Mia McDougal, jr., Buckeye Central; Camryn Shook, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Kristin Matlack, soph., Norwalk St. Paul.

Second team: Olivia Miller, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Bailey Sheets, sr., Mohawk; Catie Woolf, jr., Fremont St. Joseph; Hillary Bogner, sr., Seneca East; Madi Clark, sr., Monroeville; Audra Miller, jr., Old Fort; Angela Williams, jr., South Central; Sasha Bowens, sr., New London; Riley King, soph., Lakota; Kendall Eilrich, jr., Hopewell-Loudon; Katie Dryfuse, jr., New Riegel; Raegan Standridge, jr., Mansfield Christian.

Third team: Elizabeth Klopp, fr., Mohawk; Kelsey Bursby, jr., Carey; Jaidyn Kagy-Alexander, soph., Seneca East; Lia Brown, jr., Danbury; Mara McDougal, soph., Buckeye Central; Abbi Poths, jr., Monroeville; Ryleigh Rohrbacher, jr., Norwalk St. Paul; Cecelia Palm, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Isabelle Beidelschies, jr., Hopewell-Loudon; Taylor Ohms, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Mia Miller, jr., Mohawk; Lillian Higgins, jr., Crestline.

Honorable mention: Kennedy Guth, sr., Old Fort; Ryleigh Stanley, sr., Seneca East; Maci Brown, soph., Danbury; Gracie Thomas, fr., New London; Ella Wangler, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Michaela Hahn, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Audrey Couch, sr., Mansfield St. Peter’s; Kyleah Jones, jr., Mansfield Christian; Amaree Haralson, fr., Fremont St. Joseph; Mazzara Lynch, sr., Sandusky St. Mary; Lydia Chafee, sr., South Central; Taryn Hampton, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Ava Fullam, sr., Sandusky St. Mary; Sidney Brickner, soph., Hopewell-Loudon; Myah Midkiff, fr., Lucas.

Player of the year: Maddie Daniel, sr., Monroeville.

Coaches of the year: Lori Rombach, Tiffin Calvert; and Eric Hoover, Mohawk.