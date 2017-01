The first Lady Rams alumni basketball game will played at 2 p.m. Sunday at Upper Sandusky High School.

There are currently 50 alumnae on the rosters, along with former coaches Andra Bell and Tom Bell.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

The event will include concessions, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania..