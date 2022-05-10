Ada sweeps singles, tops Upper 3-2

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA — Ada swept singles play to take a 3-2 victory against Upper Sandusky in boys tennis play Monday at Ada.

The Rams (10-5) were able to take both doubles matches in their final event of the regular season.

“Not the way we wanted our last match to go, but Ada was solid across their lineup,” Upper Sandusky coach Aaron Frazee said. “It was a good prep match for us heading into sectionals.”

Ethan Collins and Nicholas Wines cruised in their No. 1 doubles match, beating Geddes Jokovic and Isaac Williams 6-1, 6-3.

“Ethan and Nicholas continue to play at a high level, and I think they have proven that they deserve that they deserve the seed they got for the sectional tournament,” Frazee said. “They are playing really good doubles tennis right now. They set each other up so well, and that’s kind of the name of the game in doubles. Even when one of them is struggling, they seem to get picked up by their teammate.”

Wines and Collins are seeded fourth among 20 doubles teams for sectional play Thursday.

Owen Gottfried and Sam Smith picked up the other win for the Rams, rallying to win their No. 2 doubles match 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Riley Ferguson and Nate Hill.

“Sam and Owen looked very good playing doubles together,” Frazee said. “With both of them being underclassmen, it will serve us well in the future to know that those two can play together and have success.”

Holden Daris came the closest to giving Upper Sandusky a win in singles competition. He lost the No. 2 match 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to Brendan Curry.

Ada’s Dexter Woods topped Owen Knapp 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1 singles play. Amelia LeClerc downed Aaron MaGinn 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 3 match.

Sectional play begins Thursday morning at Shelby.

Ada 3, Upper Sandusky 2

Singles: Woods (A) d. Knapp 6-1, 6-3; Curry (A) d. Daris 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; LeClerc (A) d. MaGinn 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Collins/Wines (US) d. Jokovic/Williams 6-1, 6-3; Gottfried/Smith (US) d. Ferguson/Hill 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.