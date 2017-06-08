4 from Upper, Wynford to play in game

MANSFIELD — Four area football players are slated to play in the North Central Ohio All-Star Football game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Arlin Field Stadium in Mansfield.

Upper Sandusky’s Sam Musgrave and Wynford’s Zach Hoffman, Seth Hoffman and Brandon Shutler are on the North team’s roster.

Pre-game tickets are $6 and available at Blackstone Insurance Agency Inc., 2730 Lexington Ave., Lexington. Tickets at the gate will be $10. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

For more information, contact Blackstone Insurance Agency at 419-884-0095.