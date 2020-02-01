Safety Blotter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County

Sheriff’s Office

A rural Upper Sandusky woman reported someone tore up her yard with their vehicle on the 6000 block of TH 124 the morning of Jan. 30. The responding officer observed a southbound vehicle on TH 124 went off the left side of the roadway and had lost control, spinning sideways into her yard. Photographs were taken of the damaged sod and tire marks.

A Sycamore woman reported the theft of food by a live-in relative on the 500 block of North Sycamore Avenue the morning of Jan. 30. The responding deputy informed the woman it was not an issue for the sheriff’s office to handle and the conflicting parties needed to figure things out.

An officer transported an inmate to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for abdominal pain the evening of Jan. 30. It was determined the inmate needed surgery the following day. Upper Sandusky Municipal Court authorized furlough for the inmate for 24 hours to have the surgery and the inmate was released from custody.