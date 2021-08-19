safety blotter …

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of CH 134 for a car versus deer crash the evening of Aug. 9. A Sycamore woman said she was traveling southbound on CH 134 when she struck a deer that entered the roadway, causing minor damage. Insurance information was collected.

A deputy was dispatched to a car versus deer crash on TH 142 near Ohio 67 the night of Aug. 9. A Rushsylvania man struck a deer, causing no damage.

A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Saffel Avenue, in Sycamore, for a loose dog complaint the morning of Aug. 10. The deputy collected the dog and transported it to the 3000 block of Ohio 67 North, where it was released to its owner.

Heriberto M. Rivera, Upper Sandusky, turned himself in on a warrant on indictment out of Wyandot County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI/under the influence the morning of Aug. 10.

Larry R. Hill, Cottondale, Florida, was arrested for bond violation, possession of a weapon while under disability and possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine in the 15000 block of TH 82 the morning of Aug. 10.

John M. Perna, Carey, was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of CH 35 the afternoon of Aug. 10.

A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of CH 2 for a report of vandalism done to a house late the afternoon of Aug. 10. Someone had thrown eggs at a rural McCutchenville woman’s house.

Dennis E. Johnson, Cleveland, was arrested by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant out of Wyandot County for failure to appear and failure to comply with previous court orders the morning of Aug. 11.

Inmate Rex M. Rhoden, Upper Sandusky, was served a warrant on indictment the afternoon of Aug. 11.

Inmate Cody J. Sigler, Upper Sandusky, was served a warrant on indictment the afternoon of Aug. 11.

Inmate Luke L. Chapman, Upper Sandusky, was served a warrant on indictment the afternoon of Aug. 11.

A deputy performed a welfare check on a rural Upper Sandusky man in the 9700 block of TH 111 late the afternoon of Aug. 11. It was determined the man had gone out to dinner with a family member and had left his phone behind.

Inmate Kameron Beekman, Upper Sandusky, was served on a warrant for aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle while under the influence the afternoon of Aug. 11.

Inmates Charles R. Pennington and Jobe C. Trelfa, both of Massillon, were transported to the Crawford County Jail the evening of Aug. 11.

Inmate Larry Hill, Cottondale, Florida, was served a warrant for having a weapon while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs the afternoon of Aug. 11.

Lauryn Bourdeaux, Reynoldsburg, was tranported from the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green to the Wyandot County Jail on a warrant on indictment out of Wyandot County for aggravated possession of drugs the morning of Aug. 12.

A deputy was dispatched to the 11000 block of CH 77 for a report of suspicious activity early the morning of Aug. 13. The deputy patrolled the area, but did not observe anything suspicious.

A deputy performed a welfare check on a minor the 11000 block of CH 42 in Upper Sandusky the morning of Aug. 13. A child was found playing along the road. Contact was made with the child’s mother who advised she had fallen asleep and the child had gotten out. The mother was provided information regarding programs and ways to help keep the child safely in the house.

A deputy responded to a report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash earlier in the day in the 1000 block of CH 330 in Nevada the afternoon of Aug. 13. The caller reported he was at a garage sale when another vehicle backed into him. The deputy took down information for insurance and advised that the sheriff’s office should be contacted to respond to the scene of the crash at the time of the incident.

A deputy performed a welfare check on a woman in the 4000 block of TH 128 in Sycamore the afternoon of Aug. 13. A heart monitoring company was trying to make contact with the female subject due to concerns that her heart had stopped multiple times while her monitor was in place. The woman advised she felt fine, but was transported to the Marion General Hosptial emergency room by Sycamore EMS.

A deputy responded to a report of a verbal dispute in the 200 block of Perry Street in Mcutchenville the afternoon of Aug. 14. A Carey man and a McCutchenville man agreed to leave each other alone.

A deputy conducted a probable cause search of a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 the afternoon of Aug. 15. Chantel Keith, Mansfield, was issued a court summons for marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Trevon Dumas, Detroit, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and failure to display a license plate properly. The vehicle was towed to Fox’s Towing so the vehicle owner could claim it with proof of ownership.

A deputy was dispatched to Marseilles Park for a report of a suspicious vehicle and person. The caller advised a vehicle was sitting in the park with its lights on. The deputy observed two adult males using their vehicles to illuminate a basketball hoop while they used it. The deputy requested the men turn their music down slightly and took no further action.