FINDLAY — A Carey man was indicted on four counts including attempted murder by the Hancock County Grand Jury Tuesday. Chad J. Howard, 37, Carey, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, a count of aggravated burglary and abduction as the result of an investigation started Sunday by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other responding agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the McComb Police Department, after being summoned to the scene for a report of Howard attempting to break into a home while in possession of a knife.