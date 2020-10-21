Wyandot’s active cases down to 32

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 32 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 284. This includes 250 lab-confirmed cases, 24 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, four are currently hospitalized and a total of 24 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 239 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution. Levels are updated each Thursday.