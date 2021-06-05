Wyandot Memorial Hospital now offering Pfizer vaccine

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot Memorial Hospital recently received the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, which is approved for youth ages 12-17 and adults. A parent or guardian must sign consent for the youth to receive the vaccination.

The hospital also administers the Moderna vaccine. This vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Wyandot Memorial offers both COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled, and walk-ins also are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the hospital’s COVID Call Line at 419-294-4991, ext. COVID (2684), or register online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.