Wyandot County reports 17th death from COVID-19

Wyandot County Public Health reported the county’s 17th COVID-19 death Wednesday.

Wednessday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 187 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 732 and includes 643 lab-confirmed cases, 77 probable cases and 12 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently five patients hospitalized. A total of 58 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 17 deaths and 528 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 382,743 confirmed and probable cases, 25,486 hospitalizations and 6,274 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.