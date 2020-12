Wyandot County records 19th, 20th COVID-19 deaths

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 20th COVID-19 death in the county. The county’s 19th death was reported Thursday.

There are currently 249 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 906 and includes 804 lab-confirmed cases, 88 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized and 67 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 20 deaths and 637 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 456,963 confirmed and probable cases, 28,673 hospitalizations with 4,847 ICU admissions, and 6,882 deaths in Ohio. The data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume with thousands of reports pending review.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.