Wyandot County reaches 300 active COVID-19 cases

Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 300 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 1,069 and includes 922 lab-confirmed cases, 133 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently nine patients hospitalized with 75 cumulative hospitalizations. There have been 24 deaths and 745 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 531,850 confirmed and probable cases, 31,142 hospitalizations with 5,090 ICU admissions, and 7,298 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.