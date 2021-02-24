Wyandot County now at 60 active COVID-19 cases

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, the Wyandot County Health Department reported there are 60 active COVID-19 cases in Wyandot County.

The cumulative case count since March is 2,076. This includes 1,617 lab-confirmed cases, 430 probable cases and 29 suspected cases based on positive antibody test. There are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been 52 deaths deaths and 1,964 recoveries.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesay, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 958,153 cases,49,651 hospitalizations and 16,968 deaths.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com. Those who are preregistered will be contacted by the health department over the phone or by Drug Mart by text or call to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available. Currently, ages 75 and up are being scheduled. The next group will cover those 70 and up.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.