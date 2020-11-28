Wyandot County Health reports 18th COVID-19 death

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported the county’s 18th COVID-19 death.

Wyandot County also reported 221 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 771 and includes 673 lab-confirmed cases, 86 probable cases and 12 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently seven patients hospitalized. A total of 57 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 18 deaths and 532 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s two-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 17,065. The number captures reported positive cases from Thanksgiving Day and Friday. The daily average for cases reported for the past week is 9,197 cases.

The data compiled by ODH also shows 72 deaths and 474 new hospitalizations were reported during the two-day period.

Increased case numbers and hospitalizations during the past month are impacting the state’s healthcare system. These increasing case numbers and hospitalizations are reflected in this week’s Public Health Advisory System that shows four counties: Franklin, Lake, Lorain, and Montgomery at the highest risk level (purple).

Eleven counties also moved to the watch list on the Public Health Advisory System this week. These counties meet enough indicators to be considered at risk level 4 or purple, because of the sustained impact on healthcare utilization. However, the system requires them to meet these criteria for two weeks in a row to ensure a consistent trend in the data before they become purple. On the watch list are: Adams, Clermont, Hamilton, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Warren, and Wood counties.

Ten of the 11 counties on the watch list are in the Akron and Cincinnati regions, which now have fewer adult ICU beds available. This is largely due to increases in COVID-19 ICU patients.