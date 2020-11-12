Wyandot County at 441 cumulative cases since March

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, The Ohio Department of Health reported 441 cumulative cases in Wyandot County since March.

Due to time constraints Wyandot County Public health was unable to provide active case count information as of press time Thursday, but the total number of cumulative cases increased by 29 from Tuesday’s cumulative count provided to the Daily Chief-Union by Wyandot County Public Health.

As of Tuesday, there were 74 total active cases in the county, it is unclear if the jump in 29 cases is new active cases or if these cases would be considered lab-confirmed, probable or cases based on positive antibody tests.

The state reported there have been 34 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday four patients were actively hospitalized according to the county.

There have been 15 deaths. Wyandot County Public Health reported Tuesday that 320 people have recovered, though according to state reporting, the presumed recovered count sits at 289.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 267,356 confirmed and probable cases, 21,290 hospitalizations and 5,623 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Gov. Mike DeWine updated a statewide mandated face covering order Wednesday, requiring businesses to require employees and customers to use masks and to refuse service to those who are not using masks.The update indicates stronger enforcement of the long-standing mask mandate with consequences for businesses that do not enforce the mandate. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.