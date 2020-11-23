Wyandot County approaching 200 active COVID cases

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 199 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 702 and includes 610 lab-confirmed cases, 80 probable cases and 12 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently seven patients hospitalized. A total of 47 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 16 deaths and 487 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 351,419 confirmed and probable cases, 24,423 hospitalizations and 5,996 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.