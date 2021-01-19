WMH respiratory clinic streamlines COVID-19 testing

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















All testing for COVID-19 is now performed at the Respiratory Clinic at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Individuals having an order from their primary care medical provider will be tested for COVID from the safety and convenience of their vehicle.

Individuals without an order for testing can be evaluated by a respiratory clinic medical provider to determine if criteria is met for COVID-19 testing. If the criteria for testing is not met, the patient will receive instructions on self-care for their symptoms.

This respiratory clinic evaluation by a medical provider is billed to the patient as an UrgentCare visit.

The Respiratory Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in Wyandot Memorial’s Emergency Department parking lot.

Individuals park and remain in their vehicles to phone the Respiratory Clinic at 419-294-4991, ext. 1994, for registration. Once registered, individuals are directed or escorted to a designated area for testing or evaluation.

The respiratory clinic is first come, first served, with no appointments scheduled. After hours, care is provided by the Emergency Department.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered by the Ohio Department of Health for asymptomatic individuals at its pop-up testing sites or at retail pharmacies offering testing. The ODH COVID-19 website provides complete details.

Antibody testing for COVID-19 is performed at Wyandot Memorial’s Lab Drive-thru for $60. The blood test looks for COVID-19 antibodies in the blood, which means there has been a previous infection. The hospital offers antibody testing for COVID-19 as a special outreach project, so no physician’s order is needed and no insurance plans are billed. Pre-registration for antibody testing is required by calling 419-294-4991, ext. 2291.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, the respiratory clinic, COVID vaccine or general questions, call Wyandot Memorial’s COVID Call Line at 419-294-4991, ext. COVID (2684).