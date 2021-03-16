WMH now offering scheduling for those eligible for vaccination

Wyandot Memorial Hospital is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone eligible under the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Eligible individuals may call the hospital’s COVID call line at 419-294-4991, ext. COVID (2684), to schedule an appointment or for more information.

The ODH eligibility guidelines are available online at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program.