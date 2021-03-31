Updated numbers show county at 27 COVID cases

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,211. This includes 1,707 lab-confirmed cases, 472 probable cases and 32 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently four patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 149 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 52 deaths and 2,132 patients have completed their isolation period. Due to changes in reporting of deaths by the Ohio Department of Health, Wyandot COVID deaths decreased. There may be more fluctuations as ODH continues to review death certificate information.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com. Those who are preregistered will be contacted by the health department over the phone or by Drug Mart by text or call to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available.