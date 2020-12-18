Two more COVID deaths reported, county turns ‘red’

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Wyandot County. A total of 27 individuals have died as a result of coronavirus since March. The health department asks the public to be vigilant in protecting each other as the virus “rapidly spreads” through the community.

Thursday, the health department reported 399 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 1,282 and includes 1,084 lab-confirmed cases, 184 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized. A total of 92 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 27 deaths and 856 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible. Wyandot County currently has the highest incidence rate per capita in the state.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 596,178 confirmed and probable cases, 33,745 hospitalizations and 7,894 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.