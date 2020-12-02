Tuesday: Active case count at 228, 7 are hospitalized

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 228 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 832 and includes 732 lab-confirmed cases, 87 probable cases and 13 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently seven patients hospitalized and 62 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 18 deaths and 586 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 430,093 confirmed and probable cases, 27,449 hospitalizations with 4,729 ICU admissions, and 6,548 deaths in Ohio. The data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume with thousands of reports pending review.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.