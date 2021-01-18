State: Wyandotʼs total cases since last March 1,905; 1,571 recovered

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, there was not an updated report available from the Wyandot County Health Department regarding local COVID numbers.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Sunday Wyandot County has had 1,905 total cases since March 2020. There have been 134 hospitalizations and 49 deaths with 1,571 presumed to have recovered.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 826,754 confirmed and probable cases, 43,189 hospitalizations, and 10,200 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.