ONU holding clinic for J&J vaccine on May 4 at Carey

Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Mobile Clinic will be holding a Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinic from 4-6 p.m. May 4 at the Carey Exempted Village Schools, located at 2016 Blue Devil Drive, Carey, OH 43316.

Appointments can be made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

This clinic is sponsored by the State of Ohio. Do not contact Carey Schools with specific questions related to appointments.