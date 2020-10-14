Number of active cases continues to rise in county

Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 35 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 258. This includes 232 lab-confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, two are currently hospitalized and a total of 18 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 210 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 171,626 confirmed and probable cases, 16,565 hospitalizations and 5,017 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in effect. Based upon this order, Wyandot County Public Health encourages citizens to comply with the requirements in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the order, all individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.