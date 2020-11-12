No cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing available Saturday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — A no cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Center Street Community Health Center, 136 W. Center St., Marion.

There is no cost associated with getting tested at the site and appointments are not necessary. There also is no need for a medical provider order. Plan to bring a health insurance card if available.

Results can be expected in 3-5 days.

Masks are required at the test site.