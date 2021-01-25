Monday morning: 361 active cases in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning as of 9 a.m., Wyandot County Public Health reported 361 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 1,962. This includes 1,558 lab-confirmed cases, 378 probable cases, and 26 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 136 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 51 deaths and 1,550 patients have completed their isolation period.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 864,322 confirmed and probable cases, 44,783 hospitalizations and 10,711 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask.

Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.