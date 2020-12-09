Health Dept. reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in Wyandot County. There have been 24 total deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

There are 265 active cases currently in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 1,016 and includes 844 lab-confirmed cases, 118 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently nine patients hospitalized. There have been 726 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 510,018 confirmed and probable cases, 30,226 hospitalizations with 5,010 ICU admissions, and 7,103 deaths in Ohio. The data update for Tuesday includes a backlog of approximately 13,000 antigen test records that date back to Nov. 1, for a total of 25,721 cases reported. These cases have all been assigned to their respective onset dates.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals

in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people

who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation,

such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.