Health Dept reports 29 active COVID cases Wednesday

Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,344. This includes 1,798 lab-confirmed cases and 546 probable cases.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 165 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,259 patients have completed their isolation period.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include a clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,102,890 confirmed and probable cases, 59,338 hospitalizations and 19,923 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.