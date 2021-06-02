Health Dept reports 29 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,342. This includes 1,799 lab-confirmed cases and 543 probable cases.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 165 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,259 patients have completed their isolation period.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include a clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.