Health Dept reports 27 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health projected 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,332. This includes 1,791 lab-confirmed cases and 541 probable cases.

There are currently no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 162 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,251 patients have completed their isolation period.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include a clinic from 8 a.m. to noon today at McCutchenville Church of Christ; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Harpster community building; from 12-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyandot East Fire District in Nevada; and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.