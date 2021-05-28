Health Dept reports 25 active COVID cases on Thursday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,338. This includes 1,796 lab-confirmed cases and 542 probable cases.

There are currently no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 162 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,259 patients have completed their isolation period.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include a clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and June 4 at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,099,580 confirmed and probable cases, 58,901 hospitalizations and 19,753 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.