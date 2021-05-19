Health Dept reports 22 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,322. This includes 1,785 lab-confirmed cases, 537 probable cases.

There are currently no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 162 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,246 patients have completed their isolation period.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall. The clinic is open to those 18 and older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,092,616 confirmed and probable cases, 58,167 hospitalizations and 19,628 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.