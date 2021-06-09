Health Dept. reports 18 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,344, including 1,798 lab-confirmed cases and 546 probable cases. Two patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 54 deaths and 2,272 patients have completed isolation.

A vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall. The Moderna vaccine will be offered, and a limited quantity of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,105,329 confirmed and probable cases, 59,651 hospitalizations and 20,021 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

