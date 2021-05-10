Health Dept reports 16 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health projected 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,312. This includes 1,779 lab-confirmed cases, 494 probable cases and 39 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There is currently one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 160 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 54 deaths and 2,2142 patients have completed their isolation period.

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for the upcoming week from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall. The clinic is open to those 18 and older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,083,609 confirmed and probable cases, 57,315 hospitalizations and 19,428 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.