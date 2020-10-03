Health Dept: 9 virus cases active in county Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 217 coronavirus cases in the county, including 192 lab-confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 16 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 12 deaths and 196 people have been released from isolation. Nine cases are considered active.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

Wyandot County is currently at to level 1 (yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 1, there is active exposure and spread and county residents are asked to follow all current health orders. The advisory system is updated weekly on Thursdays.